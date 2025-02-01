The grand finale of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will be played between the Hyderabad Toofans and the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The ultimate showdown match will be hosted at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela. The Hyderabad Toofans vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers has a start time of 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Hyderabad Toofans vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Secure 2–1 Win Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

