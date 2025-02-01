Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have won the Hockey India League 2024-25 title with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans on Saturday, February 1. The victory was powered by a Jugraj Singh hat-trick. The Hyderabad Toofans obtained an early lead in this match through a penalty corner when Gonzalo Peillat scored. However, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers bounced back through another penalty corner with Jugraj Singh levelling the scores in the 25th minute. At half-time, Hyderabad Toofans enjoyed a 2-1 lead after Amandeep Lakra scored just right after Jugraj Singh's goal. Post the break, it was Jugraj who brought the Shrachi Royal Bengal Tigers back into the contest and soon, netted his third to provide a lead to his side. However, Gonzalo Peillat scored the leveller but it was the winner from Same Lane that made the difference. Odisha Warriors Win Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, Beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 To Clinch Inaugural Title.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Beat Hyderabad Toofans to Win HIL 2024-25

A grand finale worthy of the name! @srbt24 run out as the winners in a match that saw 7 penalty corner goals! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony Sports Network, and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #HILFinal #HIL @TheHockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/CnmyEWNf71 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) February 1, 2025

