A number of top players will go under the hammer in the HIL 2026 (Hockey India League) mini-auction, which is set to take place on Wednesday, September 24. The HIL 2026 mini-auction is set to be held at the Hockey India headquarters in New Delhi and is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The women's HIL auction will take place first and the men's auction will follow. Every team in the men's HIL 2026 auction will have a salary cap of Rs 4 crores, while it will be Rs 2 crores for the teams in the women's auction. Both the men's and women's auctions will witness more than 100 players go under the hammer. Unfortunately, there would be no HIL 2026 auction live telecast available. Fans, however, can watch HIL 2026 live streaming online on Hockey India League's official YouTube channel. HIL 2026: UP Rudras Withdraw From Hockey India League, Cite Financial Sustainability/

HIL 2026 Mini-Auction Free Live Streaming Online

