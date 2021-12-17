Thanks to Harmanpreet Singh’s brace India defeated traditional rivals Pakistan in the men’s Asian Champions trophy 2021. Harmanpreet opened the scoring for India in the seventh minute when he successfully converted a penalty corner. Akashdeep Singh then doubled India's lead in the 42nd minute, but minutes later Pakistan found their first goal. In 54th minute, Harmanpreet completed his brace via a penalty corner to hand India further lead.

A phenomenal all-round performance earns India the BIG 𝐖 over Pakistan 💙#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/uxwWQ7Pm9A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 17, 2021

