On the special occasion of Makar Sankranti and Lohri, India celebrated the festival of kites, the International Kites Festival at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Star Sports organised the Indian Patang League where fans of IPL teams represented their teams with kites and competed against each other in a thrilling competition. After some neck-to-neck battle, Hyderabad was adjudged the winner.

Fans of IPL Teams Engage in Thrilling Kite Flying Competition

