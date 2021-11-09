India's Rahi Sarnobat won a silver medal in women's 25m pistol at ISSF President Cup on Tuesday. The 31-year-old shooter was going great guns but soon suffered a pistol malfunction which led her to miss a few important shots in the last two rounds of the game. However, she fired 31 shots in the final, just two less than Germany's Doreen Vennekamp, who won gold with a score of 33. On the other hand, India's Manu Bhaker was eliminated after she ended up at the sixth place.

Have a Look at Rahi Sarnobat's Picture with the Silver Medal:

Top Pistol 🔫 shooter @SarnobatRahi of India 🇮🇳 showing off the 🥈 she won at the @ISSF_Shooting #PresidentsCup women’s 25m pistol competition today in Wroclaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/pqwspPbvgn — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 9, 2021

