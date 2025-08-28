Indian star shooter Manu Bhaker concluded her Asian Championship 2025 with three bronze medals and a fourth-place finish. The two-time Olympic medallist shared a post on her social media handle X where she appreciated her team's efforts. "It was a very unique situation to compete in, but I gave my best and truly appreciate the efforts of my entire team. We’ll keep working hard and strive to do even better. Jai Hind," Manu Bhaker wrote on X. The 23-year-old sensation won three bronze medals, with one of them coming in an individual event - the women's 10m air pistol. Asian Shooting Championships 2025: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth Spot, India Junior Women’s Team Sweep 25M Pistol Event.

Manu Bhaker Concludes Her Asian Championship 2025 With Three Bronze Medals

Concluded the Asian Championship with 3 bronze medals and a 4th place finish. It was a very unique situation to compete in, but I gave my best and truly appreciate the efforts of my entire team. We’ll keep working hard and strive to do even better. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4qU18Pf1xp — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 28, 2025

