India's successful start on Day 1 of ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025 at Lima, Peru gets bigger as India add a gold and a silver medal to go ahead of China at the end of Day 1. In the Women's 10 M air pistol event, Suruchi Singh defeated compatriot and Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker to win the gold medal. Manu was not far behind as she finished second and won the silver medal. Earlier, Saurabh Chaudhary won a bronze medal to open the medal tally for India. ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins First Medal for India at Lima.

Suruchi Phogat Wins Gold Medal, Manu Bhaker Clinches Silver

