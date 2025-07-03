Known for her skills with a pistol, India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker tried her hand at cricket. The double Olympic medallist in the Paris edition, Bhaker, was seen showcasing her skills with the bat in a clip shared by Olympic Khel, where the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee tried to hit a six. Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian after Independence to win two medals in a single event. Bhaker failed to impress in her last competition, which was the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich. Check out Bhaker's cricket-playing video below. Manu Bhaker's Awkward Moment at National Sports Awards 2024: Star Shooter Walks to Collect Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award Before Announcement Was Completed (Watch Video).

Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Plays Cricket

If Manu Bhaker played cricket... 🏏 What number would she walk in at? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/g2CqgZWpSV — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 2, 2025

