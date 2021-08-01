Satish Kumar was up against world number one Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. Judges gave a unanimous decision of (0:5) in favour of the reigning World Champion. For the uninitiated, Satish received seven stitches ahead of the match and was given green signal to play few hours ahead of the bout.

Breaking News: Medal hopeful Indian Boxer Satish Kumar loses his QF bout against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. #Boxing #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 — Pankaj Priyadershi (@BBCPankajP) August 1, 2021

