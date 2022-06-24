The Ministry of Railways posted a video clip on Twitter on Thursday which showed one of its staff saving a life of a man lying on track just in the nick of time. The video shows railway staff H. Satish Kumar signalling with a green flag to an upcoming goods train. Just before Kumar turns away from the platform, he sees someone lying on the tracks. Kumar immediately runs towards the man and jumps on the tracks. He then pulls him up and carries him away to the empty space between the tracks. Seconds later a train passes past them.

Watch Video:

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

