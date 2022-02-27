Captain Dasun Shanka's unbeaten 74 off 38 balls helps Sri Lanka post 146/5 in 20 overs. The visitors struggled to get going after opting to bat. At one stage, Sri Lanka were reeling at 60/5. Shanaka then added a valuable partnership with Chamika Karunaratne.

Innings Break! After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka post a total of 146/5.#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned! Scorecard - https://t.co/rmrqdXJhhV #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/RA8sdYJXGT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)