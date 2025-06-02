MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov gained unwanted attention after a historic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final, in which Paris Saint-Germain clinched their maiden UCL title by beating Inter Milan, when the former UFC athlete refused to shake hands with a woman presenter in the post-match analysis. Kate Scott, who was presenting with the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and IShowSpeed, put out her hand with Khabib, which the MMA star politely refused to shake. It might be noted that Khabib is a devout Sunni Muslim, and as per Islamic law, believers cannot touch the opposite sex if they are not related. However, Khabib shook hands with Henry, Jamie, and ISpeed. Check out the video below. PSG Wins UEFA Champions League 2024-25; Desire Doue's Brace Sees Paris Saint-Germain Clinch Maiden UCL Title With Victory Over Inter Milan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Refuses To Shake Hands

Champions League Final: MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to shake hands with the star CBS Sports female presenter It’s kinda Haram in sharia law! pic.twitter.com/d6qOcrS1G9 — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)