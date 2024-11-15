The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and will be played on February 1. Fans will be glad to know that John Cena will be part of the mega event as the wrestler confirmed his participation. John Cena had already declared his retirement ahead of the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event and made limited appearances in the Wrestling ring. In a recent video released by the WWE, excited John Cena made the announcement. Check out the video below. The Rock To Be Part of WrestleMania 41? WWE Superstar Drops Major Hint Ahead of Mega PPV Event.

John Cena to Compete in WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Make sure you're there LIVE in Indianapolis when @JohnCena competes in his very last #RoyalRumble Premium Live Event EVER on Feb. 1 🚫👀 🎟️ Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am ET via @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/BFeSO0aAUX — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2024

