The Government of India recently announced the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023 winners, which comprises top athletes from many sports. In Kabaddi, Telugu Titan’s all-rounder and Indian Kabaddi Men's team captain Pawan Sehrawat features for his sporting excellence. He has scored a staggering 1246 raid points in a total of 127 matches played, while at the defensive end, Pawan has collected 68 points for his sides. Thankful for the honour, Pawan said, “greetings friends, you must have seen my journey from Hi-Flyer to Arjuna Award, and you are the reason I won Arjuna Award, I will deliver performances similar to Hi-Flyer and will not disappoint you. Thank you for the support.” The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 09. Young Archer Aditi Swami Reacts After Being Nominated for Arjuna Award, Says ‘It Was My Dream’

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat on Receiving Arjuna Award (Watch Video)

