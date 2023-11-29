The exciting Kabaddi action fans eagerly waited for is finally here as the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is all set to start from Saturday, December 2, 2023. India have recently won the gold medal in Asian Games 2023 and that has built extra excitement among the fans of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 season. The inaugural match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Telegu Titans at Ahmedabad. The PKL 10 season will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and will be streamed live for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website. The live streaming of the matches will also be available on prokabaddi.com and official ProKabaddi app. Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Is a Proud Moment for Kabaddi Fraternity, Says Star Raider Pawan Sehrawat.

On Which Channel PKL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India?

🗓 2nd December, 7:30 PM onwards 📺 Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar 💻 https://t.co/cfORnVakqn 📱 Official Pro Kabaddi App — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)