Hyderabad, November 29: The Pro Kabaddi League is all geared up to launch its tenth season on December 2, 2023 and the fans cannot keep calm. Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat, who broke his own record for the highest bid at the PKL Auction earlier this year, spoke about his excitement ahead of the milestone season, “I am very excited to play in the tenth season. I have not played in the league for a while. My preparations are going well in the Telugu Titans camp and I am looking forward to the season.” Tamil Thalaivas Announce Sagar Rathee As Captain for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Reminiscing his own journey in the Pro Kabaddi League, one of the biggest kabaddi stars expressed about his first-ever PKL game in Season 3, “I played my first-ever match against Dabang Delhi KC in Season 3 and I remember that I scored a bonus point on my first raid.”

Following his debut in Season 3, Sehrawat has gone on to record the highest raid points in the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons and also clinch the Most Valuable Player Award after recording 271 raid points in Season 6. Speaking about the fantastic season, the Hi-Flyer said, “I had not played for a long time before the sixth season. But nevertheless, I experienced the best moment of my Pro Kabaddi League career in the that season when I scored 20 points in the first half against Tamil Thalaivas while playing for Bengaluru Bulls.” PKL 2023: Pardeep Narwal Named As Captain of UP Yoddhas

Asked about the growth of the Pro Kabaddi League, the star raider said, “Starting the tenth season is quite a big achievement for Mashal Sports and Star Sports. This is a proud moment for me as well to see kabaddi grow so much. The highest bid in PKL Season 1 Auction was INR 12.8 lakh and the highest bid for Season 10 was INR 2.6 crore – which shows how much the league has grown.”

