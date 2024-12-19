In match 121 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11, the Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Yoddhas at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The high-voltage encounter will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 19. The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India is Star Sports, who will provide a live telecast viewing option of Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas match, fans can avail of the Disney+Hotstar app and website, but a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s 17 Points Keep Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Playoff Hopes Alive Following Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)