The first few weeks of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 have been the most competitive, which highlights the exemplary talent on offer in the ongoing PKL 12 season. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see U Mumba go up against Patna Pirates, whereas Dabang Delhi will clash against Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025. U Mumba are hoping to move into the top three of the PKL 12 standings, while Dabang Delhi will look to take their match-winning streak to five. On the other hand, Patna and Gujarat will want to break their winless streaks, respectively. PKL 2025: Nitin Kumar Reflects on Home Leg After Crucial Golden Raid in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Win Over Gujarat Giants, Says ‘Going to Our Home Ground With Confidence’.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁! 🙌 The commentary box erupts as Aditya Shinde delivers an all-out raid that lights up the mat! ⚡ NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉🏻 U Mumba 🆚 Patna Pirates | THU, 11 SEPT, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/1mmt6SKotn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 10, 2025

