Olympics on Monday posted on Instagram where a post has gone viral asking users to test ut their knowledge about the historic competition.

See their tweet here:

Put your Olympic knowledge toKnow All About the Olympics? Take the WhatsApp Bot Quiz To Find Out the test in our WhatsApp bot quiz. Each correct answer unlocks a new sport sticker! — Olympics (@Olympics) July 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)