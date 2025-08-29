The Los Angeles police shot and killed a machete-wielding Sikh man who charged at officers after a vehicle pursuit near Crypto.com Arena. The alleged incident occurred on July 13, per the newly released body camera footage. According to reports, the police responded to Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard around 9 AM after multiple 911 callers reported a Sikh man blocking traffic. The caller also said that the man, who was later identified as Gurpreet Singh (35), swung a machete at pedestrians. However, it is claimed that Singh performed "Gatka", a traditional martial art, on the street. A video released by police shows Gurpreet Singh appearing to cut his own tongue with the weapon before officers arrive on the spot. "Officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon. However, he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers," LA police said. The bodycam shows police chasing Singh, and in the end, he is seen getting out of his car and charging at officers with the weapon. After this, police officers shot Singh, who reportedly died on the spot. US Shooting: 1 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire Near Parking Lot of Elementary School in Arkansas, Suspect Taken Into Custody.

Sikh Man Shot Dead by Police in US, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Trigger warning ⚠️ Footage of a Sikh man shot in police encounter in Los Angeles released Clips show 35yr old Gurpreet Singh performing gatka.. a traditional martial art on the street. Moments later he’s seen carrying a machete and allegedly threatening people nearby… pic.twitter.com/EJK0KcUKtO — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 29, 2025

