Kylian Mbappe has been in form and helping Real Madrid stay competitive by scoring regular goals in his debut season. He has now scored 38 goals for Real Madrid across every competition and looking to make a long career and be a reliable figure inside the Los Blancos. The glimpses of him being a reliable footballer was spotted in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico when he scored two goals in the first half. First he converted a penalty and then foxed the Barcelona offside trap to run in behind and score another goal doubling up Real Madrid's lead. Fans can see both goals of Kylian Mbappe here. Will Jude Bellingham Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Here’s the Possible Timeline of Star Real Madrid Midfielder's Shoulder Surgery.

Kylian Mbappe's First Goal

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 قوووووووووووووووووووووول مبابي ريال مدريد 1-0 برشلونة تابع الحساب الأساسي - Follow : @MMajeedX - @RM4Arab pic.twitter.com/atkwcDpOlt — Follow @MMajeedx كلاسيكو الأرض (@mmtv4006) May 11, 2025

Kylian Mbappe's Second Goal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)