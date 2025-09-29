Formula 1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional post after his pet dog Roscoe passed away, following a health battle. Roscoe was admitted to the hospital, and Hamilton's dog was in a coma after being treated for pneumonia. On Monday, the Ferrari driver took to his social media handle, where Lewis paid an emotional tribute and confirmed the death of his pet dog, Roscoe. Lewis Hamilton wrote on X, "Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever." Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP 2025 After Losing Control in Wet Conditions, Ferrari F1 Star’s Race Ends Early (Watch Video).

Lewis Hamilton's Emotional Note for His Late Pet Dog Roscoe

Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever. pic.twitter.com/VRrFBdcsLc — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 29, 2025

Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton

Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right ✨ Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time. Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue… pic.twitter.com/0E3qrNeyoO — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lewis Hamilton). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)