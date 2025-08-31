British race car driver, legend Lewis Hamilton failed to finish at the Dutch Grand Prix 2025 in Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands. The Ferrari F1 star faced a race-ending crash at the Dutch GP 2025 on the exit of the banked third corner. The 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton had called for an undercut, Charles Leclerc was pitted by Ferrari, but seconds later he crashed. With slight rainfall starting, Lewis Hamilton's car snapped on him as he touched the paint at the top of the banking on lap 23, sending the left front to the barrier, on the exit of the corner. A safety car was immediately called for the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Fox Seen Running Across Track During F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying, Ferrari Star Charles Leclerc Spots Animal (Watch Videos).

Dutch GP 2025: Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out

