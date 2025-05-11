Marc Marquez created history when the Ducati racer won his sixth consecutive Moto GP Sprint race at the Grand Prix de France 2025 on May 11. With this win, Marquez maintains his unbeaten streak in the ongoing Moto GP 2025 Sprint season and also reclaimed the lead in the world championship over his brother Alex Marquez, who rides for BK8 Gresini Racing. Fermin Aldeguer finished third to ensure a Ducati 1-2-3 finish. Marc will start from second position in the main race at Bugatti Circuit on Sunday (May 11), with Fabio Quartararo taking pole position. Moto GP 2025: Marc Marquez Extends Dominance With Sprint Race Victory at Spanish Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez Creates Moto GP History

