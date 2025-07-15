After winning the German Moto GP 2025, Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez performed the viral 'aura farming' dance. Just after etching the German MotoGP 2025 to his name, Marc Marquez celebrated by performing the sensational internet trend 'aura farming' dance, while still riding his bike. The six-time MotoGP champion pulled off the viral celebration (once done by an Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dhika) in Sachsenring, Germany, to mark his 200th premier class start in style and extend his lead in the world championship. Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika Viral Videos and Funny Memes: Indonesian Boat Racing Kid Gives Iconic Celebratory Move During Traditional Pacu Jalur Boat Race!.

Marc Marquez Does Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration:

