Fermin Aldeguer created history by winning the Indonesian Grand Prix 2025, etching his name in the MotoGP record books to become the second-youngest winner in the history of sport. Aged 20 years and 183 days, Aldeguer surpassed Freddie Spencer's record from 1996, who won the Belgium GP aged 20 years and 196 days. The youngest-ever racer to win a MotoGP is Marc Marquez, who won the USA Moto Grand Prix 2013 at 20 years and 63 days.

The BK7 Gresini Racing racer started in Indonesia MotoGP 2025 second on the grid at Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, and crossed the chequered flag first ahead of Red Bull KTM Racing's Pedro Acosta. Viral Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dikha Performs His Moves At Indonesian MotoGP 2025 (Watch Video).

Fermin Aldeguer Creates History

