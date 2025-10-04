The Indonesian MotoGP 2025 which is part of the MotoGP World Championship, is taking on October 04, 2025. The event is taking place at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika. Ahead of the race, viral aura farming boat kid Rayyan Arkan Dikha was spotted on the grid, performing his viral dance moves. Rayyan is an Indonesian who became popular while dancing in front of a boat during a race. Fans loved to see him in the MotoGP and made the video viral on social media. Aura Farming Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika Says Viral Boat Dance ‘Was Just Spontaneous’.

Viral Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dikha in MotoGP Indonesia

Some aura farming on the #MotoGP grid from Rayyan Arkan Dikha himself 😎#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/6TDWmNob8s — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 4, 2025

