Marc Marquez has scripted history as he became the first Ducati rider to win five main races in a row after the Spaniard clinched the Czech Grand Prix 2025 event on Sunday. Two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia didn't finish in his first pole position of the season. He lost the lead to Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi after a slip towards the end of the first lap before finishing fourth in the 12th round of the season. Current champion Jorge Martin, who missed 10 rounds due to injury setbacks, marked his comeback by taking part in his first race of the year. He finished seventh. Marc Marquez Celebrates German MotoGP 2025 Win With Rayyan Arkan Dikha's Viral 'Aura Farming' Dance While Riding Bike (Watch Video).

Marc Marquez Wins Czech MotoGP 2025

