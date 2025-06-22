Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez has clinched the Italian MotoGP 2025, held today, June 22, at the Mugello Circuit in Italy. Marc Marquez finished his race in a total of 41 minutes and 9.214 seconds. His brother Alex Marquez stood second at the Italian MotoGP 2025. Marc Marquez marked his first victory at the Mugello Circuit since 2014. Marc Marquez marked his 93rd victory across all classes in his career by winning the Italian MotoGP 2025. MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez Clinches 100th Career Pole With Blistering Lap at Mugello Circuit in Italian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez Lifts Italian MotoGP 2025 Winners Trophy

Marc Marquez Marks 93rd Career Win

