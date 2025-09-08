Max Verstappen clinched the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 with ease and rounded off a historic Formula One weekend in Monza, which culminated with Tifosi singing the '33 Max Verstappen' Song as the defending champion stepped on the podium in the post-race presentation. Fans gathered at Monza, caught the Red Bull driver by surprise, and started chanting 'Du Du Du Max Verstappen' as the F1 Italian GP 2025 winner waited for his trophy alongside Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen earlier in F1 Qualifying set a record for the fastest lap in Formula One history, which helped the driver take P1 for the Italian GP 2025 F1 race. Readers can watch the viral clip below. Max Verstappen Wins F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Secure Podium Finish in Monza.

Fans Sing The 'Max Verstappen' Song

