India's Kush Maini has been creating waves in the Formula 2 Championship 2025. However, the DAMS driver saw his F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race 2025 end after spinning out of control at Monza, after Alex Dunne forced the latter off the track at Turn 3 on Lap 2. In the clip shared by Formula2's social media handle, Maini could be seen getting squeezed for space on Turn 3, which first saw the driver go out of the racing line and then lose control and spin out, which ended the Motorsport Driver’s race. Fans can check out Maini's viral video from the F2 Italian GP Sprint Race below. Interestingly, Maini started the F2 Italian GP from P2 and finished on P12. Kush Maini Wins Monaco GP Formula 2 Sprint Race: Watch Video of Indian Motorsport Driver Singing National Anthem After Sensational Victory in Monte Carlo.

Kush Maini Spins Out

The moment Kush Maini went spinning out of the Sprint 😵‍💫 Alex Dunne was given a 10-second time penalty for the incident and drops to 13th in the official classification ⬇️#F2 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/flkFZzhSIB — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 6, 2025

