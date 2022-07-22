Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the latter became the 15th President of India, on Friday, July 22. Murmu also became the first tribal woman and second female to become the Indian President. Taking to social media, Mary Kom wrote, "My Heartiest Congratulations Smt.Droupadi Murmu on elected as the 15th President India. My best wishes and salute to you."

See Mary Kom's Tweet:

