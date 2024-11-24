Starting from the second grid both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finished the race at the fifth and sixth position respectively. The Red Bull star needed to finish just above Norris to claim his fourth consecutive F1 Drivers’ Title. With the fifth place finish, Max Verstappen claimed the F1 2024 Drivers' Championship with two races still in the F1 schedule. Elsewhere in the Vegas GP 2024, George Russell won the race starting from the pole position. Lewis Hamilton finished second, and Carlos Sainz finished third. F1 2024: Pierre Gasly Crashes Out of Las Vegas GP 2024 After Car Malfunction.

Max Verstappen Wins F1 Drivers Championship

MAX VERSTAPPEN IS THE 2024 F1 WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆 A brilliant fourth title in-a-row! Incredible!!!#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/kiBpPmV86H — Formula 1 (@F1) November 24, 2024

