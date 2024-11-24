In the exciting F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, Pierre Gasly was a surprise first grid racer. The Alpine driver had a strong chance to sneak into the headlines by collecting some points from the Las Vegas GP. Sadly, after 16 rounds, there was smoke coming out from his car which forced him to go to the Pit. After inspection, it was confirmed that the racer won’t be joining the track. In the hunt for the title, Max Verstappen on the other hand had a great outing and is currently in the second position. Singapore GP 2024: Spectators Go Crazy as Lizard Crashes On to Marina Bay Street Circuit, Beats Supports Staff in ‘Race’

Pierre Gasly Crashes Out of Las Vegas GP 2024 After Car Malfunction

LAP 16/50 Heartbreak for Gasly 💔 The Frenchman has smoke billowing from his car and he returns to the pits. He's not coming out again ❌#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/yrR0TX0G0l — Formula 1 (@F1) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)