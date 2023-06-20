Defending World Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull hit a bird during the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen also revealed that the bird he struck remained stuck on his car for the remainder of the race. A video of Verstappen hitting the bird also surfaced online. He can be heard saying "I think I hit a bird" in the video. Picture of the dead bird which was stuck in the brake duct is also going viral.

WATCH: Max Verstappen's Racing Car Hits Bird

Verstappen hit a bird 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZajmpkEv4F — f1mediafan (@f1mediafan) June 19, 2023

Viral Picture

Picture of bird stuck in Max Verstappens brakes during Canada GP: George had to DNF in Canada for overheating brakes but Max managed to bring Red Bull home in 1st with a pretty big dead bird stuck in his brake duct. No wonder max never made a try for… https://t.co/LPtO8lbmFZ pic.twitter.com/IA0ql6eAUk — GPWizard F1 Forum (@GPWizard) June 19, 2023

