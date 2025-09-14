After Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda is the second Indian boxer who wins the title in the World Boxing Championship 2025. She defeated Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan by a margin of 4-1 in the final to secure the gold medal in the women's 48Kg category final. Minakshi is the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver from Rurki village in Haryana and her success story will be an inspiration to all. India Women continue their run of success in the World Boxing Championship 2025 with Minakshi being the latest addition in the list. Jaismine Lamboria Wins Gold Medal in Women's 57KG at World Boxing Championships 2025; India Boxer Beats Paris Olympic Silver Medallist Julia Szeremeta 4-1.

Minakshi Hooda Wins World Boxing Championship Title

MINAKSHI HOODA IS WORLD CHAMPION! 🇮🇳 Minakshi stuns Kazakh legend & 3x World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay to claim Gold in 48kg at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool! 🥊💥 She becomes only the 2nd Indian to win Gold this edition as 🇮🇳 finish with 4 medals. ✨#Boxing… https://t.co/LWSxwvLUvI pic.twitter.com/eeBGejpGwl — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 14, 2025

