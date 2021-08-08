Silver medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu turned 27 on August 08, 2021 (Sunday). Fans took to social media to wish the Indian weightlifter on her special day.

Happy Birthday @mirabai_chanu, have a wonderful year ahead pic.twitter.com/V8R1gmsuH2 — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkar07) August 8, 2021

Happy birthday Olympic silver medallist @mirabai_chanu! — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 8, 2021

You just didn't lift the weights but you lifted up the sportive spirit of Every indian💙🙌 Wishing you a very happy birthday @mirabai_chanu ❤️#HappyBirthdayMirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/wnWHdlmA9a — Punia Bansi (@Bansipunia) August 8, 2021

