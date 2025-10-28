Delhi cop Sonika Yadav, who is seven months pregnant, defied limits while setting an inspirational example, as well as lifting 145kg to win the bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, which was held in Andhra Pradesh from October 13 to 17. The female constable did not let pregnancy get in her way of pulling off this incredible feat as she lifted 145kg in the competition to clinch the bronze medal. What's even more incredible is the fact that the 31-year-old was set to lift 135kg but realised that it perhaps would not have won her a medal. Hence, she lifted 145kg instead and secured a spot in the podium. In total, she lifted 350 kg in the 84+ kg weight category and won hearts all over with his display of sheer power and determination. Delhi police shared a video of her incredible feat on social media. Who Was Rohini Kalam? Know All About Indian Jiu-Jitsu Player and Administrator Who Died By Suicide at 35.

7-Month Pregnant Cop Sonika Yadav Lifts 145 Kg to Win Bronze Medal

🏋️‍♀️Defying limits, redefining strength💪 W/Ct. Sonika of @DcpNorthDelhi clinched Bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, Amravati (A.P.), lifting a total of 350 kg in 84+ kg category — while 7 months pregnant! True embodiment of strength, courage &… pic.twitter.com/F9jqYdXAFB — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 24, 2025

