Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This was India's first medal in this year's Olympics so far and the country's cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Iron Lady from Manipur. Here are some reactions:

A stylish beginning: 

This is how Suryakumar Yadav reacted: 

VVS Laxman was 'super proud'

'Take a bow'

Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Mirabai Chanu: 

KL Rahul sent good wishes too!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)