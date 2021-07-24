Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This was India's first medal in this year's Olympics so far and the country's cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Iron Lady from Manipur. Here are some reactions:

A stylish beginning:

And our campaign in the #TokyoOlympics begins in style . A #Proudmoment for the whole country . Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal . pic.twitter.com/olNTb2TfP8 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 24, 2021

This is how Suryakumar Yadav reacted:

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on winning Silver medal for the country!🇮🇳🥈 You have made us all proud 🙌🏻#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QxeMllOvQ9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 24, 2021

VVS Laxman was 'super proud'

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory. Our first medal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a 🥈 in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud pic.twitter.com/8Un7GvxZjU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 24, 2021

'Take a bow'

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu 👏 Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics 😊 Take a bow 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Mirabai Chanu:

The efforts our Olympic athletes take for years to be on that podium is mind blowing. Wonderful accomplishment by @mirabai_chanu 👏👏👏 #Olympics — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 24, 2021

KL Rahul sent good wishes too!

