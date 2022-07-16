Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar created history as he became the first-ever Indian male to qualify for the long jump final at the World Athletics Championship. He secured his place with an effort of 8.00m during the qualification round. The final will be held on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) early morning as per IST.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠! Murali Sreeshankar of 🇮🇳 makes his way into the medal round of the men's long jump with an effort of 8.00m in the qualification. Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees fail to make the cut.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/xvIXAfR4v5 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 16, 2022

