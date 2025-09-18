Neeraj Chopra recently parted ways with his former coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and partnered with Javelin Throw legend Jan Zelezny of Czechia. The new association with Zelezny helped Neeraj to achieve the eluding target of 90M but took away the consistent big throws as he struggled to get along with his new technique. He finished second in the Diamond League 2025 final and empty handed in World Athletics Championships 2025. On the other hand, fate was not same for Dr Klaus Bartonietz, as he coached former Olympic Champion, Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott to gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. Keshorn Walcott Wins Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025; Anderson Peters Gets Silver, Curtis Thompson Finishes With Bronze.

Neeraj Chopra's Former Coach Klaus Bartonietz Wins Gold Medal With Keshon Walcott

Tokyo 2021: Klaus Bartonietz coaches Neeraj Chopra to Olympics gold medal. Tokyo 2025: Klaus Bartonietz guides Keshorn Walcott to World Championships gold medal. #javelin — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) September 18, 2025

