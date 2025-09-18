It has been a bizarre men's Javelin Throw 2025 final in World Athletics Championships 2025 as some unexpected results developed in it. Ahead of the competition, Diamond League 2025 winner Germany's Julian Weber, defending champion India's Neeraj Chopra and defending Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem were favourites to take the top three positions, but surprising all, 2012 London Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago took the gold medal with a throw of 88.16M. Grenada's Anderson Peters (87.38M) finished second and won the silver medal while USA's Curtis Thompson (86.67M) trumped India's Sachin Yadav to win the bronze medal. Neeraj Chopra Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025; Ends Campaign Without Medal As He Finishes on 8th Spot.

Keshorn Walcott Wins Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025

BACK ON TOP 🤩 🇹🇹’s Keshorn Walcott launches 88.16m to claim his first ever world title in the javelin at #WorldAthleticsChamps 🚀 It’s his first global title since Olympic gold in 2012 😤#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/JNPdcJ4thi — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 18, 2025

