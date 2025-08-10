India are hosting their first -ever World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level Meet in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. An Indian contingent of 90 athletes, are competing across 16 nations for 17 coveted titles at the Kalinga Stadium. After Animesh Kujur and Annu Rani won gold medals, it was Murali Sreeshankar who clinched the top spot in the men's long jump event. In his last jump, Sreeshankar achieved a distance of 8.13 M and it was enough for him to win the gold medal. Annu Rani Wins Gold Medal at World Athletics Continental Tour 2025 Bronze Meet, Clinches Women's Javelin Throw Title With 62.01 M Throw.

Murali Sreeshankar Wins Gold Medal in Men's Long Jump Competition

Athletics, 1st WACT Indian Open: Well what do I say about @SreeshankarM.. When the going gets tough, Sree steps up.. The greatest Indian long jumper of all time comes up with a SB of 8.13m on his last attempt to win the men's LJ competition in Bhubaneswar! Well done Sree..👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vpdCg43pqn — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)