India's Annu Rani continued her good run of form to clinch the women's javelin throw gold medal at the Indian Open 2025 – World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, August 10. Annu Rani clinched the gold medal with a distance of 62.01 m during her fourth attempt. This was Annu Rani's second gold medal within a week. Earlier, she won the International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial 2025 event. During the event, she recorded her best throw of 62.59 m. Annu Rani Wins International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial 2025 Event, Clinches Women's Javelin Throw Title With 62.59 M Throw.

Annu Rani Wins Gold Medal

Result Update: Women's Javelin Throw ✅ Annu Rani claims 1st position at 1st Indian Open World Athletics #ContinentalTour Bronze Event in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, delivering a winning throw of 62.01m. Another golden moment for Indian athletics 🇮🇳🫡#AthleticsIndia #AFI pic.twitter.com/iE4TA3wZUP — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 10, 2025

