In new format of the 2025 NBA All-Star, four teams of eight superstars will face each other. While players are selected and even the teams are drafted there are few changes in the lineups. NBA's two big men – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are injured and the league has inserted Trae Yong, Kyrie Irving as replacements. NBA All-Star 2025 Teams Revealed as Shaquille O'Neal Drafts LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Ahead of Mega Event.

Trae Young Replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2025 NBA All-Star

Kyrie Irving Replaces Anthony Davis in 2025 NBA all-Star

