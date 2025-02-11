In new format of the 2025 NBA All-Star, four teams of eight superstars will face each other. While players are selected and even the teams are drafted there are few changes in the lineups. NBA's two big men – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are injured and the league has inserted Trae Yong, Kyrie Irving as replacements. NBA All-Star 2025 Teams Revealed as Shaquille O'Neal Drafts LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Ahead of Mega Event.

Trae Young Replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2025 NBA All-Star

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Young has earned his fourth NBA All-Star selection. He is averaging 23.5 points and an… pic.twitter.com/vnQUMfZ67i — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2025

Kyrie Irving Replaces Anthony Davis in 2025 NBA all-Star

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Mavericks forward-center Anthony Davis on Team Shaq in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. 🗓️🌟 Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/0XvtcnZx1A — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 10, 2025

