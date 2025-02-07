2025 NBA All-Star weekend is just few days away and with players already selected through votes, the teams were formed by three celebrity analysts and former NBA players - Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Johnson working as GM of the side. In the new format each GM will have team of eight players and team scoring 40 earliest will win the game. Shaq went all in and drafted LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The game will be plyed at the Chase Center on February 16. Check out the 2025 NBA All-Star teams below. WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Receives Special Gift from Stephen Curry (Watch Video).

2025 NBA All-Star Teams

🌟 The 2025 #NBAAllStar squads are set! 🌟 Team Chuck, Team Kenny and Team Shaq will be joined by the #CastrolRisingStars champions in the mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/khZnI8Wj8v — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

