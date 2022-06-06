Golden State Warriors bounced back from their game 1 disappointment as they defeated Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2022 to level the series 1-1. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were among the highest scorers for the Warriors.

Bounced back 💪 pic.twitter.com/e7C2YrsYC2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

