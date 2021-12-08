Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra is in the USA for off-season training. He posted a picture on social media with a motivational message. The javelin thrower also thanked SAI media and the Athletics Federation of India on social media.

Check out the tweet below:

It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vbSSymdx1E — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 8, 2021

