Neeraj Chopra, who won a historic gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 earlier this year, met Abhinav Bindra, who had achieved a similar feat in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The two 'golden men' of India got together on Wednesday as Bindra gifted Neeraj with a pet dog named, 'Tokyo'.

See what Neeraj Chopra wrote:

Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today 🙂 Thank you @Abhinav_Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' who I will cherish forever! 🇮🇳🥇🥇🐶 pic.twitter.com/XYqsKcW1IN — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 22, 2021

See Abhinav Bindra's tweet:

Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/54QxnPgDn8 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021

